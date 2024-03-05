Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,746 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,772 shares of company stock worth $719,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 273,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,503. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.