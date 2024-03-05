Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,880 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $24,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

