Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 18,172 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,470,000 after buying an additional 55,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,820 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 162,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

