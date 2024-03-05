Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 29,572 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up 0.9% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $36,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 344,662 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GTLS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.68. 210,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,651. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

