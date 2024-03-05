Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Papa John’s International worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period.

Papa John's International Stock Down 1.4 %

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 301,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John's International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

