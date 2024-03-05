Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 6,876 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,578 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,964. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

