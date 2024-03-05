Kensico Capital Management Corp Acquires 218,200 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218,200 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $55,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.02. 575,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

