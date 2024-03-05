Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $135.55 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 5.7% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.60% of Equifax worth $135,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EFX traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.46. 357,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

