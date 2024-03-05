Kensico Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 4.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $99,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,054 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,153. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

