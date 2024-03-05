Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 15,800 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Altus Power comprises approximately 0.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.67% of Altus Power worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 507,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

