Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

