Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 83,732 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 6.1% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,400,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

