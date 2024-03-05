Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 335.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,917 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,206,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

