Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes $20.44 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,439,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 4.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 133,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,000. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,932. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.