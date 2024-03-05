Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. 2,734,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,374. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

