Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 901.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 709,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,526. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

