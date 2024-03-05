KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $34,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 777,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075,314. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

