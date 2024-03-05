KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Boosts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 5.5% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,002 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PDD by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 380,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PDD by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,552. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

