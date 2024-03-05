KGH Ltd Acquires New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,431,000. Arch Resources accounts for about 1.0% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KGH Ltd owned about 0.59% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 438,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

ARCH stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,149. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.48.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,218. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

