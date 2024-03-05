KGH Ltd Buys 200,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

KGH Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 1.4% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WestRock by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 140.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 1,269,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 663,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,395. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.