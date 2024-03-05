KGH Ltd Invests $816,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

KGH Ltd acquired a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Enovix by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 2,663,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,793. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

