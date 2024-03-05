KGH Ltd Invests $816,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

KGH Ltd acquired a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Enovix by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enovix Stock Performance
ENVX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 2,663,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,793. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enovix
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.