KGH Ltd Sells 428,204 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

KGH Ltd lessened its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,845,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 428,204 shares during the period. Enerplus comprises about 7.3% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KGH Ltd owned 3.76% of Enerplus worth $138,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 356.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 3,902,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

