Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

