Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$230.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KXS. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$153.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 320.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$191.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.97.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$1,993,920.64. In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$1,993,920.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. Insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

