Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Garrett Motion worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Garrett Motion by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after buying an additional 593,300 shares in the last quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,666,000.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 934,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,810. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,944,511 shares of company stock worth $16,324,169. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

