Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.0% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ PANW traded down $10.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

