Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $12.06 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. 137,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -340.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

