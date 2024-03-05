Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.07 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,055,015.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,569 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 502,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 274,400 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, III Capital Management grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of BBWI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
