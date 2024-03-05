Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 3.29% of OptiNose worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 194,367 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 12.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 945,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 494.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,246,231 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in OptiNose by 2.9% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,596,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OptiNose

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Stock Performance

About OptiNose

OPTN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 269,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

