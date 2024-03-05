Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 100,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.24% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,576,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 387,274 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 724,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,568. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,520 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

