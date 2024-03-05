Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Kirby Stock Down 0.0 %

Kirby stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.33. 136,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kirby has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at $494,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

