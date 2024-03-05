Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $36,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 51,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,512. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

