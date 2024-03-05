Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
