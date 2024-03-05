KOK Price Up 4.5% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $397,400.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00016175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00023609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,268.18 or 1.00137693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.29 or 0.00153868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00785466 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $402,449.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

