KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,600 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.57. 2,654,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,282. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

