KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after buying an additional 1,091,376 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

COWZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,408 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

