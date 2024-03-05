KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $315,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.48. 806,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.42. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.