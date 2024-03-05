KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $582,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 201,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 529,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 129,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,327,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

