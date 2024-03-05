KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

