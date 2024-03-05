KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,521 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $380,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 524,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 7,851 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $524,525.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,307,725.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. 911,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

