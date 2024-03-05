KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. 4,607,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

