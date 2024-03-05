KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $22.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $954.94. 577,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,145. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $993.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $842.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

