KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,845. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

