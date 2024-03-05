KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,946,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,014,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. 217,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,540. The company has a market cap of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

