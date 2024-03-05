KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. 54,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

