Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.10

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 494688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

