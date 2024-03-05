Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.24. 67,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

