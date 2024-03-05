Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525,633. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.