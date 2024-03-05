Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 861 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,404,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,370,000 after purchasing an additional 386,333 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 122.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 273,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 553.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

OKE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

