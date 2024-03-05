Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,768 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 6,336,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284,391. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

